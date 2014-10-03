FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Insurers get more time to adapt to remuneration rules-Straits Times
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Insurers get more time to adapt to remuneration rules-Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Insurers and financial advisory firms will be given more time to fall into line with a new framework to be used in assessing the performance of their sales staff and how they are paid, the Straits Times reported.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state’s central bank, said in a statement that it will “provide the industry with a one-year grace period to familiarise themselves with the framework before effecting the requirements in legislation in January 2016.”

The initial target for the new remuneration framework to take effect was January next year, after the central bank accepted most of the recommendations by the Financial Advisory Industry Review panel in September last year.

(bit.ly/ZxJXOs)

-----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.