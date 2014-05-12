FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-No relief yet to IPO drought - Business Times
May 12, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-No relief yet to IPO drought - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The drought in the initial public offering (IPO) market looks set to continue for a while more, with the recent two listings of PACC Offshore Services Holdings and QT Vascular providing only temporary relief, the Business Times reported.

Meanwhile, the privatisation wave might spread, as interest by current owners in diversifying their stake or selling their businesses picks up, said investment bankers.

“This quarter may be a little quiet, and in the second half of the year, we will see more activity. Some of the companies in preparation are not ready to tap the market,” said OCBC head of corporate finance Tay Toh Sin.

(r.reuters.com/nez29v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

