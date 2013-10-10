FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore IPO market raises $1.7 bln in Q3 - Business Times
October 10, 2013 / 1:59 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore IPO market raises $1.7 bln in Q3 - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Singapore has had a “good quarter” in terms of new listings from July to September even as regional worries over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering of its monetary stimulus sparked market volatility in emerging Asia, the Business Times reported.

The $1.7 billion proceeds raised in Singapore from initial public offerings (IPOs) in the third quarter were the second highest globally after the United States, Simon Lim, Singapore Exchange’s head of listings for South-east Asia, told a conference. This is 39 per cent jump from the preceding quarter.

link.reuters.com/xyc73v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

