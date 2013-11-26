SINGAPORE PRESS-Keppel to set up lab to develop new rig technologies-Straits Times

Singapore’s Keppel Corp, the world’s largest builder of offshore oil rigs, will set up a research laboratory to develop new technologies needed to build offshore rigs that can operate in ultra deep water and harsh arctic conditions, the Straits Times reported.

The rig builder will work with the National University of Singapore’s engineering faculty to set up the lab, which will have more than 130 people in the next five years.

(bit.ly/IiqCIt)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)