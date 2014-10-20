FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Keppel Land to redevelop IFC Jakarta Tower 1 -Business Times
October 20, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Keppel Land to redevelop IFC Jakarta Tower 1 -Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Keppel Land Ltd has unveiled its plan to redevelop the existing International Financial Centre (IFC) Jakarta Tower 1, which will more than double the net leasable area of premium grade office space in the tower from 27,900 square metres to 69,800.

The estimated cost of redeveloping the 18-story building into a 49-storey tower, excluding land cost, is S$266.4 million($209.32 million)

(bit.ly/11Ta436)

------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 1.2727 Singapore dollar) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

