FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Luxury conglomerate LVMH buys upscale nightclub Ku De Ta - Straits Times
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 18, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Luxury conglomerate LVMH buys upscale nightclub Ku De Ta - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swanky nightclub Ku De Ta, on the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic waterfront landmark Marina Bay Sands, has been snapped up by the private equity arm of French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

L Capital Asia’s managing partner Ravi Thakran told The Straits Times it is embarking on a major renovation of the Singapore club soon, even as it plans to take the Ku De Ta brand global.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.