SINGAPORE PRESS-Luxury conglomerate LVMH buys upscale nightclub Ku De Ta - Straits Times

Swanky nightclub Ku De Ta, on the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic waterfront landmark Marina Bay Sands, has been snapped up by the private equity arm of French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

L Capital Asia’s managing partner Ravi Thakran told The Straits Times it is embarking on a major renovation of the Singapore club soon, even as it plans to take the Ku De Ta brand global.

