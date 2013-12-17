FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Five sites, yielding 3,000 homes, up for grabs -Business Times
December 17, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Five sites, yielding 3,000 homes, up for grabs -Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Five residential sites, estimated to yield about 3,000 homes, will be launched for sale this month, as part of the Government Land Sales Programme.

Of these, four were launched for sale on Monday - two executive condominium (EC) sites at Choa Chu Kang Grove, a site at Yishun Ave 9, and a plot at Geylang East Ave 1 that was triggered for sale through the Reserve List system.

The fifth site, at Sims Drive, will be launched for sale later this month. All the sites are 99-year leasehold.

LINK: link.reuters.com/qub55v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; +65 64035665)

