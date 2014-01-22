FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Record bid for government land sales hotel site-Business Times
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Record bid for government land sales hotel site-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 99-year leasehold site along East Coast Road housing the former Joo Chiat police station is believed to have drawn a new record bid for a Government Land Sales (GLS) hotel site, the Business Times daily reported.

A consortium comprising Master Contract Services and Keong Hong Construction placed the highest offer out of eight bidders of S$352.8 million ($275.95 million) or S$1,326.11 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) in the tender that closed on Tuesday.

(link.reuters.com/wuz26v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2785 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Brian Leonal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.