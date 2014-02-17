FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Some 15 percent of golf club land to make way for other use - Straits Times
February 17, 2014

SINGAPORE PRESS-Some 15 percent of golf club land to make way for other use - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Some 15 per cent of Singapore’s land now occupied by golf courses will be making way for new homes, public amenities and infrastructure, the Straits Times reported. A total of 219 hectares of land will be made available from 2030 after the leases on a number of golf courses expire, the Law Ministry said.

The announcement puts to rest months of speculation about the fates of clubs whose leases are expiring within the decade, after the government said early last year that it may take back some land for higher intensity uses.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

