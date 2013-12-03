FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-LionGold partners new PE fund - Business Times
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-LionGold partners new PE fund - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold miner LionGold Corp, together with a subsidiary of associated firm ISR Capital Ltd and Chinese firm Suzhou Power, is to be a partner in a new private equity fund that invests in natural resources.

The fund, IPR LP, is structured as a second part of an existing fund, Infiniti Premium Resources, under Infiniti Asset Management. The fund plans direct investments in mining projects, together with related energy and power investments.

link.reuters.com/jyf25v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.