SINGAPORE PRESS-Genting Hong Kong gets SGX nod for secondary listing - Business Times
March 26, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Genting Hong Kong gets SGX nod for secondary listing - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Genting Hong Kong Ltd has received the in-principle approval from Singapore Exchange (SGX) for a secondary listing by way of introduction on the main board, the Business Times daily reported.

If the introduction is completed, shares will be de-quoted from GlobalQuote, Genting Hong Kong said in an announcement on Tuesday. The company’s shares will then be traded on the HKSE in Hong Kong dollars and on SGX in US dollars.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

