SINGAPORE PRESS-Lum Chang to buy London property - Business Times
December 11, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Lum Chang to buy London property - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

As part of plans unveiled on Tuesday to seek property investment projects in Britain, Lum Chang Holdings Ltd is buying a London property, now being operated as a hotel by the sole tenant, for about S$52 million ($41.62 million).

Lum Chang Holdings, whose core businesses are construction and property development and investment, said on Tuesday its wholly owned subsidiary, Lum Chang Orion, has incorporated two fully owned units in Jersey, Channel Islands. The units - Pembridge Palace Holdco Ltd (PPHL) and Pembridge Palace Propco Ltd (PPPL) - will undertake property investment projects in Britain. (link.reuters.com/zaw35v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2495 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Anand Basu)

