FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore a top luxury market, says Louis Vuitton chief - Straits Times
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
August 25, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore a top luxury market, says Louis Vuitton chief - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore is one of the world’s top luxury markets - no matter what happens elsewhere.

Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Michael Burke, told The Straits Times that this was one of the reasons why the fashion chain chose the Republic to launch its Acte V high jewellery collection.

“China can boom and tomorrow Africa will boom,” he said. “But Singapore will always be a top market... It has great governance, geographic location, people, urban planning. All the ingredients for it to remain a top destination, regardless of what happens in the rest of the world.”

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.