SINGAPORE PRESS-M1 fined S$1.5 mln for service disruption-Business Times
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 4, 2013 / 1:01 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Singapore’s smallest telecommunications firm M1 Ltd has been slapped with the industry’s largest fine on record in the country’s history - S$1.5 million ($1.20 million) - for the disruption of its 2G and 3G mobile phone services in January.

These 2G and 3G mobile service disruptions lasted about 71 hours and 63 hours respectively in mid- January, affecting some 250,000 M1 customers.

bit.ly/1fMrAuS

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 1.2493 Singapore dollars Reporting by Saeed Azhar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
