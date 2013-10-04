SINGAPORE PRESS-M1 fined S$1.5 mln for service disruption-Business Times

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Singapore’s smallest telecommunications firm M1 Ltd has been slapped with the industry’s largest fine on record in the country’s history - S$1.5 million ($1.20 million) - for the disruption of its 2G and 3G mobile phone services in January.

These 2G and 3G mobile service disruptions lasted about 71 hours and 63 hours respectively in mid- January, affecting some 250,000 M1 customers.

