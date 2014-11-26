FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore restates reclamation concerns to Malaysia - Straits Times
November 26, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore restates reclamation concerns to Malaysia - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore restated its concerns to Malaysia over land reclamation projects in the Strait of Johor, given their close proximity to Singapore, the Straits Times reported, citing the Environment and Water Resources Minister.

It also reiterated a request that the works be suspended until Singapore had received and studied all the relevant information from Malaysia, including environmental impact assessments, and it was established that there would be no transboundary impact on Singapore.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

