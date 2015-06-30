FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-S$225 mln boost for financial technology - Straits Times
June 30, 2015 / 12:54 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-S$225 mln boost for financial technology - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A S$225 million initiative to help financial firms set up innovation labs and to fund infrastructure to deliver financial technology services was announced on Monday, the Straits Times reported on Tuesday.

The Financial Sector Technology & Innovation (FSTI) scheme is one of several programmes aimed at establishing Singapore as a smart financial centre, which in turn is part of the Government’s “smart nation” initiative, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

