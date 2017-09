Maybank Singapore is moving up - it may soon have its first Orchard Road outlet, which will be dedicated to its private bank clients.

Alvin Lee, who heads Maybank Private Wealth, said: “We are looking for a location to be a premier and private wealth outlet.”

