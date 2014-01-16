FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Mercedes E-Class top car model in 2013 - Business Times
January 16, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Mercedes E-Class top car model in 2013 - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mercedes-Benz overtook BMW in 2013 to become Singapore’s top make, while its E-Class executive saloon was the most popular model.

This makes it the second year in a row that a Mercedes has been the top model. In 2012, the C-Class took the honours although it was the runner-up in 2013.

Mercedes held 17.2 percent of the Singapore car market in 2013, with BMW taking 16.6 percent.

(link.reuters.com/sav95v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

