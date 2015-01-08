SINGAPORE PRESS-Morgan Stanley fund mulls bulk sale of luxe units - Business Times

A German core fund managed by Morgan Stanley is said to be exploring a bulk sale for its 23 units in the Draycott Eight condo, the Business Times reported. It has appointed two agents to help it find a buyer in a transaction which will be effected through the sale of shares in a company that owns the 22 four-bedders and a penthouse with a total strata area of 68,419 sq ft.

