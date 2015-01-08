FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Morgan Stanley fund mulls bulk sale of luxe units - Business Times
#Funds News
January 8, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Morgan Stanley fund mulls bulk sale of luxe units - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A German core fund managed by Morgan Stanley is said to be exploring a bulk sale for its 23 units in the Draycott Eight condo, the Business Times reported. It has appointed two agents to help it find a buyer in a transaction which will be effected through the sale of shares in a company that owns the 22 four-bedders and a penthouse with a total strata area of 68,419 sq ft.

(bit.ly/1BNdIrs)

-----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
