SINGAPORE PRESS-Mortgagee sales touch quarterly high in Q2 - Business Times
#Credit Markets
June 24, 2014 / 12:11 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Mortgagee sales touch quarterly high in Q2 - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The number of properties up for auction by mortgagees (or lenders) as well as their share of the number of properties going under the hammer has hit a quarterly high in Q2.

Auctioneers say this reflects the difficulty that financially stretched borrowers face in securing buyers for their properties since the implementation of the total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) framework a year ago. Because of this, financial institutions have had to repossess more properties and put them up for auction.

(bit.ly/1nYTi8Y)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
