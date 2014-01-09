FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-OCBC launches $100m China PE Fund - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) has set up a qualified private equity fund to invest in onshore China companies, potentially allowing the bank to raise an onshore renminbi fund.

The $100 million fund was created under the Shanghai Qualified Foreign Limited Partner (QFLP) programme, which allows the fund to convert up to $100 million of foreign currency into renminbi and invest that renminbi onshore in domestic Chinese companies over the next five years. (link.reuters.com/wyh85v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

