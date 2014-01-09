SINGAPORE PRESS-OCBC launches $100m China PE Fund - Business Times

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) has set up a qualified private equity fund to invest in onshore China companies, potentially allowing the bank to raise an onshore renminbi fund.

The $100 million fund was created under the Shanghai Qualified Foreign Limited Partner (QFLP) programme, which allows the fund to convert up to $100 million of foreign currency into renminbi and invest that renminbi onshore in domestic Chinese companies over the next five years. (link.reuters.com/wyh85v)

