FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-OCBC unveils collateral-free loan for startups-Business Times
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-OCBC unveils collateral-free loan for startups-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OCBC Bank, Singapore’s second-biggest lender, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind collateral-free loan that provides startups as young as six months old with expedited access of up to S$100,000 ($79,800), the Business Times reported.

The loan plan comes even as venture capital appears to remain the preferred mode of funding among entrepreneurs in Singapore.

The OCBC Business First Loan lets startups borrow funds in as quickly as a day, and requires them to complete only a one-page form and submit their latest notice of assessment from the tax department and bank statement.

(link.reuters.com/wah98v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2524 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Bureau; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.