SINGAPORE PRESS-Sime Darby has sought to join Temasek in Olam bid, say sources - Business Times
#Financials
March 20, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Sime Darby has sought to join Temasek in Olam bid, say sources - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The largest public palm oil producer in the world might still be keen to dip its finger in the Olam pie.

Sime Darby has approached Temasek Holdings for a place in the consortium that made an offer for the shares of Olam International that it does not yet own, sources said.

The group had been holding internal discussions to make an offer for Olam shares prior to Temasek’s surprise announcement last Friday, they said.

(link.reuters.com/fyj77v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
