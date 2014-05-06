SINGAPORE PRESS-Oxley to launch project in Phnom Penh - Business Times

Oxley Holdings and its Cambodian partner will be launching a 45-storey freehold mixed development in Phnom Penh by the end of the month, with prices starting from $150,000.

The Bridge, a residential and commercial project, occupies a land area of 10,090 sq m, and will be managed by the joint-venture company Oxley-Worldbridge Co. Two skybridges will link its two tower blocks, which will offer 2,317 units.

(link.reuters.com/fyv98v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)