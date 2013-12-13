FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-NY-based firms deny links to penny stock saga - Straits Times
December 13, 2013

SINGAPORE PRESS-NY-based firms deny links to penny stock saga - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hedge fund Platinum Partners and financial adviser Jett Capital have rejected suggestions of links between the two firms and a share price dive in three penny counters in October.

Questions have arisen over whether there may be more than meets the eye over a link between the two New York-based firms and the trio, Asiasons Capital, Blumont Group and LionGold Corp <LION.SI >.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2556 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anand Basu)

