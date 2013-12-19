FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Govt land sales cut prompted by developers' group - Straits Times
December 19, 2013

SINGAPORE PRESS-Govt land sales cut prompted by developers' group - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Singapore government’s decision to sharply reduce the amount of state land that will be sold in the first half of next year was prompted by developers’ concerns about a looming oversupply of new homes, the Straits Times reported on Thursday.

The Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (REDAS) had warned last month that state land sales needed tweaking.

The Straits Times said the sites available for sale in the first half of next year will yield around 11,600 private homes -- 18 percent below the 14,155 units for the second half of this year and the smallest number since 2010.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
