SINGAPORE PRESS-Property investment sales tumble in Q4 - Straits Times
January 2, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Property investment sales tumble in Q4 - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A handful of big-ticket deals failed to prevent a drastic fall in the amount of property investment sales in the final quarter of last year.

A total of S$3.67 billion ($2.91 billion) worth of investment deals were sealed for the three months to Dec. 31, down 72.9 percent on the record S$13.3 billion transacted in the preceding quarter.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2626 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

