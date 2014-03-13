FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Iconic projects worth S$15b on the horizon - Business Times
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Iconic projects worth S$15b on the horizon - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A new wave of iconic integrated mixed-development projects coming up with a total development value of more than S$15 billion ($11.83 billion), is set to enhance Singapore’s luxury residential property landscape, the Business Times daily reported.

Among them will be some firsts such as the collaborations between the two sovereign wealth funds Temasek Holdings and Khazanah Nasional for the Marina One and DUO developments.

(link.reuters.com/xuv57v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2678 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.