SINGAPORE PRESS-Malaysia most popular for property buys by Singapore investors-Straits Times
May 23, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Malaysia most popular for property buys by Singapore investors-Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia accounted for slightly more than half of real estate investments abroad last year by Singapore investors, followed by Britain and Australia based on the central bank’s estimates, the Straits Times reported.

On Tuesday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said Singapore investors poured S$2 billion ($1.60 billion) into foreign properties last year - a 43 percent jump on 2012.

Singapore’s central bank issued a warning earlier this week to investors about the risks posed by buying property overseas, as high house prices at home prompt a growing number of its residents to invest in real estate abroad.

(link.reuters.com/jyq59v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2516 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

