SINGAPORE PRESS-Downtown home prices take a big hit - Straits Times
September 29, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Downtown home prices take a big hit - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

As the luxury residential segment flounders, properties in the downtown area have taken an especially big hit, the Straits Times reported.

More loss-making transactions have occurred in this area so far this year, compared with last year. Fewer profit-making transactions have taken place.

Resale prices in the area have also fallen faster than those in the traditional prime districts, reflecting its status as a less established high-end residential area.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

