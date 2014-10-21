FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Carats to perk up a lacklustre market? - Straits Times
#Financials
October 21, 2014

SINGAPORE PRESS-Carats to perk up a lacklustre market? - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Developers are offering incentives ranging from lucky draws for diamonds to discounts on sports cars in a bid to get reluctant buyers and investors back to the property market.

Market experts say these perks are far more enticing than previous “carrots”, such as free furniture or rental guarantees.

Qingjian Realty is offering 20 one-carat diamonds in a lucky draw for valid e-applicants for its Bellewoods executive condominium project.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

