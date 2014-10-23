FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Malaysians widen lead over Chinese as top pvt home buyers in Singapore-Business Times
October 23, 2014 / 12:11 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Malaysians widen lead over Chinese as top pvt home buyers in Singapore-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The gap between Malaysian and Chinese private home buyers widened in the third quarter, after purchases by mainland Chinese fell more than those by Malaysians, the Business Times reported.

This is the first time since the third quarter of 2012 that a significant lead by the Malaysians has emerged, the paper said, citing an analysis by property consultancy DTZ.

The two nationalities are leading buyers of Singapore residential homes among foreigners and permanent residents.

(bit.ly/1rivQDk)

-----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

