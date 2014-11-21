FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-More homes go under the hammer in weak market-Straits Times
November 21, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-More homes go under the hammer in weak market-Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore’s weak property market has sparked a big jump in the number of auctions by banks trying to recover mortgages where borrowers have defaulted, the Straits Times reported.

Figures from Colliers International show that 131 properties of all types were put up for auction sale by mortgagees, or lenders, from January to October. That was more than five times the 25 properties in the same period last year. Of that, 98 homes were put up for auction by mortgagees in that period, seven times the 14 homes in the 10 months last year.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by by Anshuman Daga)

