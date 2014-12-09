FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Lower property tax next year for owners of bigger HDB flats - Straits Times
December 9, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Lower property tax next year for owners of bigger HDB flats - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Owners residing in Housing Board flats will enjoy a reduction in their property tax in 2015 compared to this year, the Straits Times reported, citing the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on Monday.

This comes as the annual values of three-, four-, five-room, and executive flats will be lowered from January by about 3 percent to reflect the dip in market rentals, it said.

(bit.ly/1wsIuYc)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

