SINGAPORE PRESS-Lower property tax next year for owners of bigger HDB flats - Straits Times

Owners residing in Housing Board flats will enjoy a reduction in their property tax in 2015 compared to this year, the Straits Times reported, citing the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on Monday.

This comes as the annual values of three-, four-, five-room, and executive flats will be lowered from January by about 3 percent to reflect the dip in market rentals, it said.

