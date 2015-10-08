SINGAPORE PRESS-Developers' call to extend project deadline rejected-Business Times

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Singapore government has rebuffed calls by some developers to extend the five-year deadline for the industry to complete a residential project and sell all its units, part of a slew of property cooling measures, the Business Times reported.

“Currently, we do not see a need to relax this condition as the deadlines remain relevant and reasonable,” the paper quoted a Ministry of Finance spokeswoman as saying.

Meeting the conditions gave developers an upfront remission of the 15 per cent additional buyer’s stamp duty on the purchase price of the residential site, but many are struggling to do so because of the sluggish real estate market.

