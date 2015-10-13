FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Weak property market bleeds agencies, sales agents-Business Times
October 13, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Weak property market bleeds agencies, sales agents-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Some 140 real estate agencies have closed shop over the 12 months to March 31, 2015 and over 3,000 property agents have quit the industry in that period as the sluggish property market continued to take its toll on industry players, the Business Times reported.

The honchos of top agencies here told BT that they are expecting more “casualties” in the current renewal of CEA licence period, October to December, with more agents throwing in the towel.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
