FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore private home resale market worsens in Oct-ST
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore private home resale market worsens in Oct-ST

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore’s private home resale market worsened in October as developers began to cut prices at new launches, the Straits Times reported.

Overall resale prices for non-landed private homes, or apartments, fell 1.2 percent from September to October, Singapore Residential Price Index flash figures showed on Thursday.

The decline in October was the largest in the central region, where resale prices for non-landed private homes dropped 1.4 percent month-on-month.

(bit.ly/1esGzpm)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.