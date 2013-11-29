SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore private home resale market worsens in Oct-ST

Singapore’s private home resale market worsened in October as developers began to cut prices at new launches, the Straits Times reported.

Overall resale prices for non-landed private homes, or apartments, fell 1.2 percent from September to October, Singapore Residential Price Index flash figures showed on Thursday.

The decline in October was the largest in the central region, where resale prices for non-landed private homes dropped 1.4 percent month-on-month.

