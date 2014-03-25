FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Investment sales of property remain sluggish in Q1 - Business Times
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Investment sales of property remain sluggish in Q1 - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investment sales of Singapore property, which cover big-ticket deals of at least S$10 million ($7.9 million), have continued to languish in the first quarter, according to separate figures from CBRE and Savills.

Deals originating from the public sector accounted for the lion’s share of transactions - the first time this has happened in nearly three years.

This was on the back of state land sales. Sale of residential sites under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme made up 49 percent of the S$3.8 billion total investment sales volume in this quarter (up to March 21), said CBRE. (link.reuters.com/tuj87v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2713 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.