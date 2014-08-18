FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-More players tussling for property dollar-Business Times
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 18, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-More players tussling for property dollar-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The tussle for Singaporeans’ property dollar looks set to intensify with the opening of a sales office here by Australian player Walker Corporation and the initial launch of Princess Cove by Guangzhou-based R&F Properties over the weekend, the Business Times reported.

Walker Corp, one of Australia’s largest private developers, said that the 1,700 sq ft office in Liat Towers on Orchard Road would promote its domestic projects and its sole project in Malaysia, Senibong Cove, which it is developing with Iskandar Waterfront Holdings.

(bit.ly/1uKq4Qw)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.