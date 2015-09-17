FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore developers' body calls for tweaking of property curbs-Business Times
September 17, 2015 / 12:03 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore developers' body calls for tweaking of property curbs-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore developers’ body is lobbying the government to review some property curbs due to increasing market risks stemming from the supply of new apartments and an economic slowdown, the Business Times reported.

“The property cooling measures, in the current tone and intensity, could actually increase the risk to the real estate market and economy, ” said Augustine Tan, president of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore, according to the newspaper.

Prices have fallen about 7 percent over the past seven quarters after the government raised stamp duties and tightened lending criteria. The pace of decline pales in comparison to the 60 percent surge of the four years to 2013, as overseas investors in particular took advantage of low interest rates.

(bit.ly/1KSDqUa)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
