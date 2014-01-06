FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Rakuten set to build Singapore as its regional hub - Business Times
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 6, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Rakuten set to build Singapore as its regional hub - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan’s biggest e-commerce site, Rakuten Inc, may only be officially setting up in Singapore later this month but it already has 70 local merchants on board as it works towards building its regional hub in Singapore.

Shingo Okamoto, head of Rakuten's Singapore e-commerce business, told the Business Times in an interview that the Singapore marketplace will officially launch in mid-January, and that it aims to get 300 local merchants to join its site within a year. (link.reuters.com/jar75v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Sinagpore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
