SINGAPORE PRESS-RB Capital plans to integrate business with Royal Holdings - Business Times

Kishin RK, who founded property and hotel group RB Capital in 2006, plans to integrate the group’s portfolio of assets with that of his father’s Royal Holdings - resulting in a combined value of around S$4.5 billion ($3.54 billion), the Business Times reported.

This will be part of succession planning as well as to provide a single management platform to propel the group’s growth to an asset size of S$10 billion by 2020, Kishin told the newspaper in an interview.

