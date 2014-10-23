FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-RB Capital plans to integrate business with Royal Holdings - Business Times
October 23, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-RB Capital plans to integrate business with Royal Holdings - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kishin RK, who founded property and hotel group RB Capital in 2006, plans to integrate the group’s portfolio of assets with that of his father’s Royal Holdings - resulting in a combined value of around S$4.5 billion ($3.54 billion), the Business Times reported.

This will be part of succession planning as well as to provide a single management platform to propel the group’s growth to an asset size of S$10 billion by 2020, Kishin told the newspaper in an interview.

(bit.ly/1ymIzcQ)

-----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 1.2722 Singapore dollar) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

