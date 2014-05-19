FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Robust sales at two condominium launches - Straits Times
May 19, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Robust sales at two condominium launches - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brisk sales at weekend launches of two 99-year leasehold condominiums at Pasir Ris and West Coast suggest that the recent rebound in private home sales could be set to continue, the Straits Times reported on Monday.

Analysts said the robust demand was a good sign, but attractive pricing probably played a large part.

Coco Palms sold 490, or 82 percent, of the 600 units released as of 1500 local time on Sunday, according to City Developments Ltd, which is developing the project with Hong Leong Holdings and Hong Realty. All one-bedroom units released at the 944-unit project near Pasir Ris MRT station were sold out.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)

