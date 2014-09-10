FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Foreign developers target wealthy Asian buyers in S'pore- Business Times
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Foreign developers target wealthy Asian buyers in S'pore- Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Global property launches are gathering pace in this part of the world as more overseas developers start wooing the Asian rich. At least two foreign developers are in town this week to kick off their global launches next month.

U.S. developer Millennium Partners, which just opened its Singapore office in June, said it is targeting "discerning Asian buyers" who want to own a home right next to the landmark 1912 Burnham Building in Boston. (bit.ly/1qK9A7f)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.