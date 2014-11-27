FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Redas urges govt to intervene if property market turns volatile - Business Times
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Redas urges govt to intervene if property market turns volatile - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The president of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (Redas), Chia Boon Kuah, on Wednesday urged the government to “stand ready to take supportive measures to prevent a tipping point” if the property market turns volatile and worsens, the Business Times reported.

Speaking at the association’s 55th anniversary dinner, he said developers were concerned about the slowdown that has gripped the residential market since the cooling measures and the total debt servicing ratio kicked in.

(bit.ly/1FtlE1A)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.