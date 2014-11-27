SINGAPORE PRESS-Redas urges govt to intervene if property market turns volatile - Business Times

The president of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (Redas), Chia Boon Kuah, on Wednesday urged the government to “stand ready to take supportive measures to prevent a tipping point” if the property market turns volatile and worsens, the Business Times reported.

Speaking at the association’s 55th anniversary dinner, he said developers were concerned about the slowdown that has gripped the residential market since the cooling measures and the total debt servicing ratio kicked in.

(bit.ly/1FtlE1A)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)