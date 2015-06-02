FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Biggest property agencies holding up in cheerless market-Business Times
June 2, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Biggest property agencies holding up in cheerless market-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore’s largest real estate agencies appear to be weathering the dismal market better than their smaller counterparts, the Business Times reported.

While the smaller firms sank into the red last year, those larger in size managed to stay above water by cutting costs, streamlining operations or focusing on higher-margin deals.

These moves have helped them to clock in average profit margins of 4 to 5 per cent, and even raise their earnings for the year. (bit.ly/1Kzwxmj)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
