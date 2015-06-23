FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-'Extremely difficult' for govt to support housing prices, says BNP - Business Times
June 23, 2015 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-'Extremely difficult' for govt to support housing prices, says BNP - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BNP Paribas said in a report on Monday that it believes immigration policies and the incoming private housing supply will make averting further declines in property prices more difficult than is widely thought, the Business Times reported.

This is against a general consensus that the authorities have enough controls in place to maintain a “desirable slow bleed” in residential prices, the newspaper said, citing a report from BNP Parbias.

The bank estimates that private property prices could fall a further 10 per cent over the next two years, which in turn could have a negative wealth effect and constrain private consumption growth, the paper said.

(bit.ly/1H9X5Nz)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga)

