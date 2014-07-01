FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Too early to relax property cooling measures, says ministry - Straits Times
July 1, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Too early to relax property cooling measures, says ministry - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

It is still too early to roll back property cooling measures, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Monday.

It said that although home sales have decreased, prices have remained relatively stable. The moves to rein in property prices included extra stamp duties to curb speculative buying and the total debt servicing ratio framework which was introduced a year ago.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

