SINGAPORE PRESS-Retail rents to hold up despite supply - Business Times

Retail rents may either hold or inch up over the next few years despite new supply coming onstream, the Business Times reported. This is supported by a healthy demand for retail space and the fact that rents tend to be “sticky” in nature, property analysts say.

This projection provides cold comfort to retailers looking for a breather from rising business costs. It also goes against the government’s hopes of easing rents with its estimated 600,000 gross square metres of retail space supply from 2014 to 2016.

(bit.ly/1qC6gM4)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)