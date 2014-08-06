FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Tough market prompts more property agency tie-ups - Business Times
August 6, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Tough market prompts more property agency tie-ups - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

More property agencies are consolidating to share resources and leverage on one another’s networks, as the residential market continues to shrink.

Jones Long LaSalle (JLL) Singapore announced that it has acquired a 20 percent stake in PropNex International, the project marketing arm of the homegrown PropNex - a move which will give JLL better access to the mass market home segment as the high-end condominium segment it has been dealing in continues to languish.

(bit.ly/1kF4zNV)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

